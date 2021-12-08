Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.51. 2,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMYT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -0.65.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

