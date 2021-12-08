Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 8.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 276,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,350,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Amyris alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 19,578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.