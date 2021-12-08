Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,358,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

ADI stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.