Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $209.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

