Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

