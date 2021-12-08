Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $5.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings per share of $5.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $36.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,711.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,775.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.