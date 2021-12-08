Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,393. The company has a market capitalization of $934.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

