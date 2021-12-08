Analysts Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE EVGO traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 2,496,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,090. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

