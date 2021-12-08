Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.21). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Evolus has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.