Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

