Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.