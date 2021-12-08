Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.19. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 152,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.