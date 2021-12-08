Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.69. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 397.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,718 shares of company stock valued at $16,287,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

