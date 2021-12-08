Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.06. 8,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $298.53 and a 12-month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

