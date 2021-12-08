Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PTC posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,563. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

