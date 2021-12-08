Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.66. 3,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

