Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

