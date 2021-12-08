Analysts Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

