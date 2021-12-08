Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $605.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.80 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.