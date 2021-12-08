Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.
Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
