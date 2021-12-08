Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

