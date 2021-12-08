Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $5.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.57 and the lowest is $4.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $25.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.72 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.61 to $36.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,711.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,775.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,719.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.26.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

