Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Citigroup posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

NYSE:C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 737,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,811,756. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

