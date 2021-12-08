Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

NYSE KOR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

