Analysts Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.07. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 825,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

