Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.93. DexCom posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,875 shares of company stock worth $23,200,398 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.82. 24,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.63. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 0.80.

