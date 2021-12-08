Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.79. 66,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,361. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

