Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $144.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $147.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Several research firms have weighed in on IS. Citigroup upped their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

ironSource stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

