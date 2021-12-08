Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

