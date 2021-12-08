Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. MSCI reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $637.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

