Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 54,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,516. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

