Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.92. Tesla posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average of $791.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.