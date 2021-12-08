Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southern reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 4,511,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

