Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter worth $160,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the second quarter worth $220,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.07. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

