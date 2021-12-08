Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09.

TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

