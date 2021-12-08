Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $172.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

