Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (AAPL, ABBN, ASML, BAS, BFSA, BNTX, BT.A, CEC1, CLN, COP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $142.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Apple Inc alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 31 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €800.00 ($898.88) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €79.00 ($88.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $230.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €4.00 ($4.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Clariant (AEX:CLN) was given a CHF 20 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €70.50 ($79.21) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €195.00 ($219.10) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($179.78) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €72.00 ($80.90) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.20 ($19.33) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €34.00 ($38.20) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €58.00 ($65.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €109.00 ($122.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($55.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $64.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.50 ($2.81) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($33.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €92.50 ($103.93) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €6.50 ($7.30) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $85.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €10.50 ($11.80) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €130.00 ($146.07) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.30 ($3.71) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €142.00 ($159.55) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.11) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €44.50 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 144 ($1.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.80 ($15.51) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €308.00 ($346.07) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($266.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $44.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($213.48) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.