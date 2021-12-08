Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 8th (AAVVF, AI, BNTX, CP, CPG, CVE, CXB, DND, DYNDF, EGLX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 8th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

was given a $400.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$115.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) was given a C$85.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

