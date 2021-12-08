Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.