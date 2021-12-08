Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 8th (ATEX, AXLA, BGCP, BGSF, CABGY, CAMT, CDMO, CDOR, CHMG, CNSP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 8th:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

