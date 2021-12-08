Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:
- 12/7/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 407,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
