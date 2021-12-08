Analyzing Saga Communications (SGA) & Its Competitors

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Saga Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Saga Communications pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89% Saga Communications Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $95.81 million -$1.91 million 13.99 Saga Communications Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.69

Saga Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Saga Communications. Saga Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Saga Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 37.38%. Given Saga Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saga Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.