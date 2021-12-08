Analyzing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.25 $10.00 million $0.49 25.96 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.39 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.28

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

