Andy Sassine Sells 10,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iCAD alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 317,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,737. The company has a market cap of $181.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.