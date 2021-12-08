AntiMatter Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $387,469.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

