Aon plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.30 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.30 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.08. AON has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

