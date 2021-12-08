APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APA. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.