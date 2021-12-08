Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.56 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -115.15 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.28 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.90

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Apartment Income REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $47.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82% New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

