Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.