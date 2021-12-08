Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.