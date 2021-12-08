Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

APLS stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

