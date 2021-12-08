Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given New €63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Aperam stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. 6,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Aperam has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

